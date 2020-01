CHIANG MAI, Jan 24 (TNA) – China’s Cultural and Tourism Minister Luo Shugang on Thursday visited Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province, one of the most popular attractions in Thailand among Chinese tourists.

The Minister met with local officials of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at Tha Phae Gate, an iconic ruin of the northern city.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

