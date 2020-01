Pattaya – Chonburi Immigration yesterday reported that Col. Naren Sanook, Chief of Staff of the Chonburi Immigration Division ordered Tourist Police in Pattaya to arrest a 44 year Uzbekistan woman after a concerned citizen gave a tip that the woman was on overstay.

Ms. Malouda Kamidova, 44, was found at a home at Village No. 10 in Banglamung just outside of Pattaya.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

