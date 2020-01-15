Brit, Thai arrested selling fake brand name watches in Pattaya





CHON BURI: A British national and a Thai man were arrested on Tuesday night for selling fake brand name watches online at a huge mark-up to foreign buyers in Pattaya, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer, a police agent contacted the British man, identified as (name removed), 43, offering to buy 12 watches of brand names such as Rolex, Patek Phillipe and Cartier for 123,500 baht.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

