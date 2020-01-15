Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

Singaporean Man Arrested for Kidnapping Colleague for Ransom

16 mins ago TN
Road in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao

Road in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao, Thailand. Image: Miniwildebeest.


CHACHOENGSAO, Jan 14 (TNA) – A Singaporean man has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly kidnapping his colleague for ransom of 5.9 Bitcoin (worth THB1.4 million).

Thai police on Sunday (Jan 12) arrested Lee Wei Kim and recovered THB1.2 million of the ransom paid by his fellow countryman Mark Cheng Jin Quan. After interrogating Kim, police in Chachoengsao said the man confessed of robbery, illegal detention, assault and illegal firearms possession.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

