Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Malaysia Reports Four Coronavirus Cases

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Airbus A340-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Brahim Airline Catering docking at a Lufthansa Airbus A340-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Uwe Aranas.


Malaysian health officials announced four confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, becoming the fourth Southeast Asian country where the virus has emerged.

Early Saturday, Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that three Chinese nationals – a 65-year-old woman and her two young grandsons – were infected and had been admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital in Kuala Lumpur for treatment. He identified the woman as the wife of the man detected with the virus in Singapore on Thursday.

Hours later, Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of Malaysia’s health department, announced a fourth confirmed infection.

“This case is not related to the three positive cases that were reported earlier today (Saturday),” he said in a post on the health department’s official Facebook page.

Cases of the coronavirus have also been reported in Vietnam, and Thailand confirmed a fifth infection on Friday.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said his government had no plans to block Chinese tourists from entering Malaysia.

Full story: BenarNews

Noah Lee and Nisha David
Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2020, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

China’s Health Commission Says New Coronavirus Spread Appears to Be Accelerating

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three People Injured After Knife Attack in Tokyo Restaurant

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Woman dies while riding Yasothon-Samut Prakan van

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s Health Commission Says New Coronavirus Spread Appears to Be Accelerating

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Malaysia Reports Four Coronavirus Cases

24 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close