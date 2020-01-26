Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

Ambulance in Istanbul, Turkey

Ambulance in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Dickelbers.


Casualties from the earthquake that hit eastern Turkey on Friday night continue rising with authorities putting the latest figure of the wounded at 1,234, reports Anadolu Agency.

At least 22 people have died in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in a statement gave a province-wise break up of the wounded; 843 in Elazig, 226 in Malatya, 43 in Diyarbakir, 25 in Adiyaman, six in Batman, 37 in Kahramanmaras, 63 in Sanliurfa.

It further said more than a thousand rescue workers were dispatched to the region along with 18 sniffer dogs.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

