China’s Health Commission Says New Coronavirus Spread Appears to Be Accelerating





BEIJING (Sputnik) – The new coronavirus differs from the previous types, while its spread is apparently accelerating, China’s National Health Commission director said on Sunday.

“Based on the gene sequence, the new type of coronavirus differs from SARS [Severe acute respiratory syndrome] and MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome], it has already passed the stage of transmission from animals to humans to the transmission from person to person. Apparently, the virus spread is increasing”, Ma Xiaowei said at a press conference.

According to Ma, “experts believe that the outbreak has entered a relatively serious and complex stage.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



