Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

China’s Health Commission Says New Coronavirus Spread Appears to Be Accelerating

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Asian people wearing face masks

Two Asian people wearing face masks because the air pollution. Photo: Robert z Ziemi (Pixabay).


BEIJING (Sputnik) – The new coronavirus differs from the previous types, while its spread is apparently accelerating, China’s National Health Commission director said on Sunday.

“Based on the gene sequence, the new type of coronavirus differs from SARS [Severe acute respiratory syndrome] and MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome], it has already passed the stage of transmission from animals to humans to the transmission from person to person. Apparently, the virus spread is increasing”, Ma Xiaowei said at a press conference.

According to Ma, “experts believe that the outbreak has entered a relatively serious and complex stage.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Malaysia Reports Four Coronavirus Cases

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three People Injured After Knife Attack in Tokyo Restaurant

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Woman dies while riding Yasothon-Samut Prakan van

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s Health Commission Says New Coronavirus Spread Appears to Be Accelerating

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Turkish authorities say 1,234 injured in earthquake

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Malaysia Reports Four Coronavirus Cases

19 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close