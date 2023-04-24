Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

TN April 24, 2023 0
Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella. Photo: Khaosaming.




BANGKOK, April 24 (TNA) – The government warns residents in the North, the Northeast, the East and the central region to beware of danger from summer storms.

Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

Yesterday, many provinces experienced thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms.

Deputy government spokesman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning during April 23 – 26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

A storm in Thailand.

Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

TN April 22, 2023 0
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

Helicopteres Used to Fight Forest Fires in Nakhon Nayok

TN April 21, 2023 0
Nok Air ATR 72-200 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Nok Air discontinues only route to Mae Hong Son

TN April 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand

TN April 24, 2023 0
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

Thai evacuation from Sudan to begin

TN April 24, 2023 0
Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

COVID-19 infections in Bangkok double after Songkran

TN April 24, 2023 0
Coral reef in Thailand

Thai Navy Releases Artificial Reefs in Sattahip to Help Protect Marine Wildlife

TN April 24, 2023 0
Thailand post postman

Deliveryman finds ketamine in suspicious package in Samut Prakan

TN April 24, 2023 0