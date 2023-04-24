Summer Storms Warned in Upper Thailand









BANGKOK, April 24 (TNA) – The government warns residents in the North, the Northeast, the East and the central region to beware of danger from summer storms.

Girl killed by falling tree in Phrae as storms hit northern provinces on Friday

Yesterday, many provinces experienced thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms.

Deputy government spokesman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning during April 23 – 26.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





