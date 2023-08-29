Chinese couple arrested in Pattaya for B1.5-billion fraud

TN August 29, 2023 0
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand. Photo: Pxfuel.

A Chinese couple has been arrested for allegedly running fraudulent investment schemes in China causing more than 1.5 billion baht in damage, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Intoxicated Chinese Woman Taken to Police Station After Car Crash in Pattaya

The arrest was announced on Tuesday at a briefing held by Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjapan, the Bureau commissioner, about a crackdown on foreign criminals who have fled to Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Police pickup

Scammers Posing as Police Dupe Pattaya Shop Owners

TN August 29, 2023 0
View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province

Fire Breaks out at Dangerous Goods Container in Chonburi’s Port

TN August 29, 2023 0
Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

Pattaya Speedboat Operators Engage in Wild Viral Brawl at Bali Hai Pier Arguing Over Tourists

TN August 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chaweng in Koh Samui island

Weed Boxing Championship on Koh Samui Banned

TN August 29, 2023 0
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

Chinese couple arrested in Pattaya for B1.5-billion fraud

TN August 29, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Scammers Posing as Police Dupe Pattaya Shop Owners

TN August 29, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Thaksin Shinawatra Stressed, Fatigued, Says His Daughter

TN August 29, 2023 0
Social media words

Social media uproar over claimed registration of ‘Pang Cha’ trademark

TN August 29, 2023 0