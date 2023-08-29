Chinese couple arrested in Pattaya for B1.5-billion fraud
A Chinese couple has been arrested for allegedly running fraudulent investment schemes in China causing more than 1.5 billion baht in damage, according to the Immigration Bureau.
The arrest was announced on Tuesday at a briefing held by Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjapan, the Bureau commissioner, about a crackdown on foreign criminals who have fled to Thailand.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS