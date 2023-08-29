Scammers Posing as Police Dupe Pattaya Shop Owners

A group of shop owners in Pattaya have fallen victim to a scam in which they were coerced into paying significant amounts of money to avoid arrest by fraudulent individuals posing as police officers.

Gang of alleged fake police arrested after allegedly extorting woman in Pattaya

The scheme involved a gang of men who dressed as police officers and approached shops claiming to be conducting inspections for illicit merchandise. These shops primarily sold goods intended for Myanmar consumers. The victims were coerced into paying sums ranging from 2000 baht to 20,000 baht in exchange for not being apprehended for selling products without alleged permission.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts