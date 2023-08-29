Scammers Posing as Police Dupe Pattaya Shop Owners

August 29, 2023
Pattaya Police pickup

Pattaya Police pickup. Photo: Pattaya Police / Facebook.

A group of shop owners in Pattaya have fallen victim to a scam in which they were coerced into paying significant amounts of money to avoid arrest by fraudulent individuals posing as police officers.

Gang of alleged fake police arrested after allegedly extorting woman in Pattaya

The scheme involved a gang of men who dressed as police officers and approached shops claiming to be conducting inspections for illicit merchandise. These shops primarily sold goods intended for Myanmar consumers. The victims were coerced into paying sums ranging from 2000 baht to 20,000 baht in exchange for not being apprehended for selling products without alleged permission.

The Pattaya News

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

