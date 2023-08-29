Thaksin Shinawatra Stressed, Fatigued, Says His Daughter

Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a press conference. Photo: Ing Paetongtarn @ingshin21 / Instagram.

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (TNA) – Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, head of the Pheu visited her father jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Police General Hospital for the second day.

Thaksin Shinawatra can seek pardon despite opposition: prison boss

After the visit, she returned to the Pheu Thai Party, disclosing that Mr. Thaksin has been feeling fatigued and under stress since arriving in Thailand. This is a result of having contracted the first of COVID-19 detected in Wuhan.

