Thaksin Shinawatra can seek pardon despite opposition: prison boss

Former Thai Prime Minister and owner of Manchester City FC, Thaksin Shinawatra delivers a statement on 'The Return of Democracy to Thailand' in London, in this Sept. 26, 2007 file photo. It could be the cash, or it could be charisma, but one thing is clear: As Thailand votes Sunday, politics remains dominated by Thaksin Shinawatra, the populist billionaire ousted as prime minister by a military coup 15 months ago. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file) DATE CREATED: 26/09/2007

Corrections authorities insist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra can seek a royal pardon while opponents object to such a request, saying he was investigated for lese majeste.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits he father Thaksin in hospital

Nastee Thongplad, governor of the Bangkok Remand Prison, said on Sunday that Thaksin, like all convicts, had the right to seek a royal pardon and he or his relatives would have to prepare adequate reasons to back the request.

