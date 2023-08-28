Thaksin Shinawatra can seek pardon despite opposition: prison boss
Corrections authorities insist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra can seek a royal pardon while opponents object to such a request, saying he was investigated for lese majeste.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits he father Thaksin in hospital
Nastee Thongplad, governor of the Bangkok Remand Prison, said on Sunday that Thaksin, like all convicts, had the right to seek a royal pardon and he or his relatives would have to prepare adequate reasons to back the request.
