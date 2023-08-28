Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits he father Thaksin in hospital
A press conference will be held at Pheu Thai headquarters on Tuesday about the latest condition of convicted Thaksin Shinawatra, who is receiving medical treatment at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.
Police Hospital Senior Doctor Says Thaksin’s Health Still a Concern
This is according to Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn, who was speaking after visiting her father for 40 minutes in hospital.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World