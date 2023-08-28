Police Hospital Senior Doctor Says Thaksin’s Health Still a Concern

BANGKOK (NNT) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was still being treated in hospital over the weekend and a senior doctor said his condition remained a concern, three days after his historic return from self-exile.

Ailing Thaksin Shinawatra can have visitors from August 28

The 74-year-old Thaksin was hospitalized after suffering chest tightness and high blood pressure on the first night in prison, where he has been ordered to serve 8 years for conflicts of interest and abuse of power.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

