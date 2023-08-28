High-Speed Rail Project Expected to Launch in 2027
BANGKOK, Aug 28 (TNA) – Progress on high-speed railway project, the initial phase of which connects Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is about 24% complete as it is expected to be ready for operation in the year 2027.
Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train expected to enter service in 2027
The governor of the State Railway of Thailand Nirut Maneephan disclosed the progress made on the construction of the Thailand-China high-speed railway project, spanning 608 kilometers from Bangkok to Nong Khai, with the initial phase covering the 253-kilometer stretch from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima. The initial project has a budget of 180 billion baht.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA