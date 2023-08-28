Indonesian school shaves hair of 14 girls for ‘improperly’ wearing hijab

The teacher who applied the punishment was suspended and the school will offer psychological assistance to the affected girls, the principal added.

Muslim girls in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslim girls in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Adam Jones, Ph.D.

A teacher at a school in Indonesia partially shaved the heads of 14 girls accused of improperly wearing their Islamic headscarves, the headmaster of the institution said Monday.

Indonesian School Linked to IS Resists Pressure to Close

In some conservative regions of this Southeast Asian archipelago, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, female students must wear the hijab, which is part of the public school uniform.

The teacher, whose identity was not disclosed by the SMPN 1 secondary school in Lamongan City in East Java province, punished 14 Muslim female students for improper dress by shaving part of their hair from their heads, the school principal said.

“There is no obligation for female students to wear the hijab, but they were advised to wear caps to have a correct appearance,” the director told AFP.

Following protests from the families, “we have apologized to the parents,” the Principal said. The teacher who carried out the punishment was suspended and the school will offer psychological assistance to the affected girls, the principal added.

“This case is probably the worst case of bullying seen in Indonesia,” said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch in Indonesia.

