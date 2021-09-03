  • September 3, 2021
Phitsanulok: Worker shot dead over loud radio

Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Image: Krittaya.



PHITSANULOK: A Myanmar man allegedly shot dead a Thai colleague who told him to turn down his radio at a golf cart repair shop in Phrom Phiram district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Kanapot Intaputi, deputy chief investigator at Phrom Phiram, said the shooting occurred about 7.40pm at the cart repair shop at the Silver Star golf course, run by Provincial Police Region 6, in tambon Ma Tum.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha
BANGKOK POST



Tags:

TN

