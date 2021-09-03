  • September 3, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut denies opposition…

Prayut denies opposition MP’s accusation he bribed a group of MPs in Parliament

Prayut denies opposition MP’s accusation he bribed a group of MPs in Parliament

Prayut Chan-o-cha giving a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hit back at Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techateerawat, of Chiang Rai province, for accusing him of giving five million baht in cash each to a group of MPs in Parliament during the third day of the censure debate today (Thursday).

The prime minister said that the MPs came to see him to offer their moral support and that he would not be stupid enough to do something similar to the “snack bag” scandal over a decade ago.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Prayut rejects cabinet revamp talk
News

Prayut rejects cabinet revamp talk

September 2, 2021
Curfew Relaxation under Consideration: Prayut
News

Curfew Relaxation under Consideration: Prayut

September 1, 2021
Prayut accused of being biggest borrower and spender, but with few achievements
News

Prayut accused of being biggest borrower and...

August 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.