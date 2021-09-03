Stabbing in New Zealand supermarket was ISIS-inspired terrorist attack: prime minister
Prayut denies opposition MP’s accusation he bribed a group of MPs in Parliament
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hit back at Pheu Thai MP Visarn Techateerawat, of Chiang Rai province, for accusing him of giving five million baht in cash each to a group of MPs in Parliament during the third day of the censure debate today (Thursday).
The prime minister said that the MPs came to see him to offer their moral support and that he would not be stupid enough to do something similar to the “snack bag” scandal over a decade ago.
By Thai PBS World