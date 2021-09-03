  • September 3, 2021
Stabbing in New Zealand supermarket was ISIS-inspired terrorist attack: prime minister

Auckland City, the largest city in New Zealand. Photo: Sids1. CC BY 2.0.



A stabbing attack in an Auckland supermarket in which multiple people were injured was an act of terrorism, New Zealand’s prime minister says. The suspect was shot dead by police.

“This afternoon, at approximately 2:40pm, a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders in the New Lynn Countdown [supermarket] in Auckland,” Ardern said at a press conference.

The suspect was a known threat to authorities and under constant monitoring, she added.

