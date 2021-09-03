Stabbing in New Zealand supermarket was ISIS-inspired terrorist attack: prime minister







A stabbing attack in an Auckland supermarket in which multiple people were injured was an act of terrorism, New Zealand’s prime minister says. The suspect was shot dead by police.

“This afternoon, at approximately 2:40pm, a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders in the New Lynn Countdown [supermarket] in Auckland,” Ardern said at a press conference.

The suspect was a known threat to authorities and under constant monitoring, she added.

Full story: rt.com

