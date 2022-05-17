May 17, 2022

Thai Airlines See Recovery as More Routes Reopen

Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Airplane landing in Thailand. Photo: Sontaya / PxHere.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Several airlines have started reopening their pre-pandemic routes, reflecting ongoing recovery in the aviation industry.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), said this was made possible by the recent relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions. He also cited lower expenses for inbound and domestic travelers.

The AAT President further indicated that many airlines under the AAT started to reopen both local and international routes, with more destinations to be considered depending on demand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

