Thai Airlines See Recovery as More Routes Reopen









BANGKOK (NNT) – Several airlines have started reopening their pre-pandemic routes, reflecting ongoing recovery in the aviation industry.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), said this was made possible by the recent relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions. He also cited lower expenses for inbound and domestic travelers.

The AAT President further indicated that many airlines under the AAT started to reopen both local and international routes, with more destinations to be considered depending on demand.

