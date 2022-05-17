May 17, 2022

Putin’s army accused of massacring its wounded soldiers

22 mins ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed. Photo: Ukrainian soldiers, Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. CC BY 4.0.




Putin’s commanders have allegedly massacred their own wounded soldiers instead of assisting them on the battlefield, according to what several captured Russian soldiers have revealed to a Ukrainian journalist and whose testimonies are reported Tuesday by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

In particular, a lieutenant colonel has been accused of personally shooting dead several soldiers as they lay wounded.

After finding thousands of lifeless bodies of Ukrainian civilians in Kiev’s northern cities, such as Bucha, it has now emerged that Russian barbarism is not only directed at Ukrainians, as soldiers report brutal killings by their own forces.

Captured troops have confessed, among other events, how a commander asked a wounded soldier if he could walk, and when the man replied that he could not, the officer killed him.

Their testimonies appear in a video recorded by a Ukrainian journalist, Volodymir Zolkin, who has chronicled the Russian captives for Open Media Ukraine. One soldier told how the commanders had “finished off their wounded.”

“They were all young,” they said, “They could have been rescued, helped, taken out of there. He just shot them dead.”

Kremlin sources, asked by Russian media about these confessions of the soldiers, have assured that they have “no information” neither about the bodies of the dead soldiers nor about the wounded in Ukraine.

-Thailand News (TN)

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos, Jr.

Philippines returns dictator Marcos’ family to power

1 week ago TN
Terminal of Wattay Airport in Vientiane, Laos

Laos Lifts Entry Requirements for Fully Vaccinated Tourists

1 week ago TN
Vladimir Putin in 2017

Former KGB agent says Putin suffers from Parkinson’s and early stage ‘dementia’

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Putin’s army accused of massacring its wounded soldiers

22 mins ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Two women die in Bangkok printing shop fire

7 hours ago TN
A corn field in Thailand

Prayut Happy with Thai-German Rice Project to Fight Global Warming

8 hours ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

14-year-old student commits suicide after being expelled from school in Phatthalung

8 hours ago TN
Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora

Many areas in Korat inundated by floodwaters

8 hours ago TN