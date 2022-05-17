Putin’s army accused of massacring its wounded soldiers









Putin’s commanders have allegedly massacred their own wounded soldiers instead of assisting them on the battlefield, according to what several captured Russian soldiers have revealed to a Ukrainian journalist and whose testimonies are reported Tuesday by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

In particular, a lieutenant colonel has been accused of personally shooting dead several soldiers as they lay wounded.

After finding thousands of lifeless bodies of Ukrainian civilians in Kiev’s northern cities, such as Bucha, it has now emerged that Russian barbarism is not only directed at Ukrainians, as soldiers report brutal killings by their own forces.

Captured troops have confessed, among other events, how a commander asked a wounded soldier if he could walk, and when the man replied that he could not, the officer killed him.

Their testimonies appear in a video recorded by a Ukrainian journalist, Volodymir Zolkin, who has chronicled the Russian captives for Open Media Ukraine. One soldier told how the commanders had “finished off their wounded.”

“They were all young,” they said, “They could have been rescued, helped, taken out of there. He just shot them dead.”

Kremlin sources, asked by Russian media about these confessions of the soldiers, have assured that they have “no information” neither about the bodies of the dead soldiers nor about the wounded in Ukraine.

