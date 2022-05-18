Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui









SURAT THANI: Seventy Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who fled from their war-torn homeland have found peace and safety since arriving on Koh Samui.

Supachai Pongchabapnapa, owner of The Kala Samui Hotel in tambon Maret, said he opened all of the hotel’s 38 rooms to the Ukrainians, who had gradually arrived on the island since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





