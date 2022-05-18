Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui
SURAT THANI: Seventy Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who fled from their war-torn homeland have found peace and safety since arriving on Koh Samui.
Supachai Pongchabapnapa, owner of The Kala Samui Hotel in tambon Maret, said he opened all of the hotel’s 38 rooms to the Ukrainians, who had gradually arrived on the island since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
