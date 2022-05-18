May 18, 2022

Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui

8 hours ago TN
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

Tourists at Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui. Photo: PxHere.




SURAT THANI: Seventy Ukrainians, mostly women and children, who fled from their war-torn homeland have found peace and safety since arriving on Koh Samui.

Supachai Pongchabapnapa, owner of The Kala Samui Hotel in tambon Maret, said he opened all of the hotel’s 38 rooms to the Ukrainians, who had gradually arrived on the island since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST

