Google employees conduct walkouts to protest company’s sexual misconduct policies





Google has some serious issues it needs to deal with, as the tech giant has had some of its deep problems aired out in previous weeks. More specifically sexual harassment and misconduct which has plagued the organisation for years.

The company’s employees are now making their voices heard, and staging walkouts across the globe in a bid to highlight the fact that it has seemingly turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct within their organisation.

By Robin-Leigh Chetty

