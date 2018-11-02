Army denies graft in helicopter purchases

Activist Srisuwan Janya has insisted he will petition the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) today to investigate the army’s procurement of Italian-made helicopters at prices he believes were inflated.
He said Thursday the fatal helicopter crash in Leicester, England, which killed billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday had drawn his attention to the army’s purchases of similar models of helicopters.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST
