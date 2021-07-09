Prayut Donates 3 Months’ Salary to COVID Fights







BANGKOK, July 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not receive his salary for three months and the money would be spent on attempts to contain the COVID-19 crisis of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul did the same.

