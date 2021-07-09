  • July 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prayut Donates 3…

Prayut Donates 3 Months’ Salary to COVID Fights

Prayut Donates 3 Months’ Salary to COVID Fights

Prayut at The Mall Bangkapi COVID-19 Vaccination Site. Photo: The Mall Group.



BANGKOK, July 9 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not receive his salary for three months and the money would be spent on attempts to contain the COVID-19 crisis of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul did the same.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thai study finds 2 doses of Sinovac can’t beat Delta variant, AstraZeneca can
News

Thai study finds 2 doses of Sinovac...

July 9, 2021
Thailand reports 9,276 new COVID cases, 72 fatalities on Friday
News

Thailand reports 9,276 new COVID cases, 72...

July 9, 2021
‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists stuck in quarantine ask to go home
Phuket

‘Phuket Sandbox’ tourists stuck in quarantine ask...

July 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.