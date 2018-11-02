Korat cat in Thailand
News

PM supports registering pet dogs and cats but wants fee to be affordable

By TN / November 2, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has voiced support for the idea of having pet dogs and cats registered and attached with micro chips but wants the registration fee to be cheap.

In his address to some 500 start-up entrepreneurs at the Government House this morning, the prime minister insisted that his government was not financially broke to the extent that it would have to extract taxes from people with dogs and cats as alleged by critics of the pet registration idea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close