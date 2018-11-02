PM supports registering pet dogs and cats but wants fee to be affordable

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has voiced support for the idea of having pet dogs and cats registered and attached with micro chips but wants the registration fee to be cheap.
In his address to some 500 start-up entrepreneurs at the Government House this morning, the prime minister insisted that his government was not financially broke to the extent that it would have to extract taxes from people with dogs and cats as alleged by critics of the pet registration idea.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
