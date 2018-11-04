Ecologically Conscious Vietnamese Stunner Wins Miss Earth 2018





Phuong Khanh Nguyen, a 23-year-old beauty contestant, has become the first-ever Vietnamese Miss Earth, in a competition between 86 hopefuls.

Khanh noted that she became aware of the Miss Earth pageant for the first time when she was 15, and said that it became her dream to represent her country in one of four biggest beauty contests in the world, alongside Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International.

The young charmer was crowned on Saturday, November 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



