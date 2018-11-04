Mall of Asia Complex in Manila, Philippines
Ecologically Conscious Vietnamese Stunner Wins Miss Earth 2018

By TN / November 4, 2018

Phuong Khanh Nguyen, a 23-year-old beauty contestant, has become the first-ever Vietnamese Miss Earth, in a competition between 86 hopefuls.

Khanh noted that she became aware of the Miss Earth pageant for the first time when she was 15, and said that it became her dream to represent her country in one of four biggest beauty contests in the world, alongside Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International.

The young charmer was crowned on Saturday, November 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

