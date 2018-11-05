Road Sign in Buriram
Buri Ram: Man crushed to death in hit-and-run

By TN / November 5, 2018

Buri Ram: Police are hunting the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit-and-run in which a motorcyclist was crushed to death.

The crash, which took place on Nov 2 evening at Ban Thai intersection in Muang district, is captured on surveillance cameras.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA
BANGKOK POST

