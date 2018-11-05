Doctors warn parents after boy in Nan collapses from over exposure to video games and Internet





NAN, 5 November 2018 (NNT) – Physicians have issued a warning to parents and guardians to keep their children from prolonged use of video games and digital media after a child was admitted to Nan Hospital after collapsing from extended video game playing.

The 13 year old boy was taken to Nan Hospital by his parents in a state of unresponsive shock, trembling at the mouth and limbs and with his extremities cold to the touch. His parents admitted that, while they were away during the day, they would often allow him to play video games and that he would often watch YouTube late into the night.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



