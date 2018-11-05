Ratchayothin underpass opens

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the opening ceremony of the Ratchayothin underpass on Monday morning.
The ceremony was held at 8.30 am and motorists will be allowed to use the underpass from 10am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.