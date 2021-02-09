February 9, 2021

Four Ratsadon key members detained, rally called

Pathum Wan District in Bangkok

Pathum Wan District in Bangkok. Photo: trungydang / CC BY 3.0.


A number of Ratsadon protesters have gathered at Pathumwan intersection in Bangkok after the Criminal Court denied bail for four of their key members who faced royal insult charges.

Public prosecutors on Tuesday charged Anon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat “Mor Lam Bank” Saraiyaem with lese majeste (Section 112 of the Criminal Code), sedition (Section 116), violating the Ancient Sites Act and lesser charges for their roles during the rally at Sanam Laung on Sept 19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

