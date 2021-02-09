Rape scene depicted in Thai soap opera sparks outrage on Twitter





#NoMoreRapeOnScreen (#ข่มขืนผ่านจอพอกันที) became the fastest trending hashtag in Thailand today, after the latest episode of “Mia Jum Pen”, or Wife on Duty, sparked outrage on social media because of a scene depicting the rape of a female character which, in the story, was videotaped by a criminal.

Another scene involves the hospitalized victim being asked how many times she was raped, but the most controversial scene depicts the male lead’s “disgust” with the victim when he mistakenly thinks that his wife, a lead character, was raped.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



