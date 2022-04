A gold robber who made off with gold necklaces worth around 4.5 million baht in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday was apprehended in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Friday.

Kittipong Phaethaisong, 28, was arrested in the holiday resort city and was taken back to the northeastern province for questioning, said Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, commander of the Provincial Police Region 3.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

