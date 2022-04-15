April 15, 2022

Expert Warns Covid Cases Post Songkran Could Triple

6 hours ago TN
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

Songkran in Ayutthaya, Ayuttaya Province. Photo: JJ Harrison.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A medical expert has warned that the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand will likely double or triple after the long Songkran holidays due to large crowds and parties at entertainment venues across the country.

Associate Professor Thira Woratanarat of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine wrote in an online post that many tourist attractions and entertainment venues have reportedly allowed their patrons or visitors to party and gather in large numbers to celebrate the Songkran festival.

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

