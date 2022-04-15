Expert Warns Covid Cases Post Songkran Could Triple
BANGKOK (NNT) – A medical expert has warned that the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand will likely double or triple after the long Songkran holidays due to large crowds and parties at entertainment venues across the country.
Associate Professor Thira Woratanarat of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine wrote in an online post that many tourist attractions and entertainment venues have reportedly allowed their patrons or visitors to party and gather in large numbers to celebrate the Songkran festival.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand