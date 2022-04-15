Dicing with death: Thai motorists continue to play with their lives on the roads









During the Songkran festival, perhaps even more so than during other long holidays, the issue of road safety is taken seriously. The fact that we still call the Thai New Year holidays “the 7 dangerous days” and report the daily death and injury tolls says a lot about the situation. Pandemic or not, Thailand’s roads remain the deadliest in Southeast Asia, and among the top 10 in the global hall of shame.

As Thais travel for vacations or to their homes during the major festival, which this year ends on Sunday, April 17, the number of road injuries and deaths increases. The pattern is repeated every year and the reasons behind the injuries of fatalities are always the same – drunk driving, speeding, and not wearing helmets. Sadly, all the causes of accidents can be prevented.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





