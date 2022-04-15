April 15, 2022

Dicing with death: Thai motorists continue to play with their lives on the roads

6 hours ago TN
Overloaded pickup truck in Khon Kaen

Dangerous overloaded pickup truck in Khon Kaen district. Photo: mohigan.




During the Songkran festival, perhaps even more so than during other long holidays, the issue of road safety is taken seriously. The fact that we still call the Thai New Year holidays “the 7 dangerous days” and report the daily death and injury tolls says a lot about the situation. Pandemic or not, Thailand’s roads remain the deadliest in Southeast Asia, and among the top 10 in the global hall of shame.

As Thais travel for vacations or to their homes during the major festival, which this year ends on Sunday, April 17, the number of road injuries and deaths increases. The pattern is repeated every year and the reasons behind the injuries of fatalities are always the same – drunk driving, speeding, and not wearing helmets. Sadly, all the causes of accidents can be prevented.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

Expert Warns Covid Cases Post Songkran Could Triple

6 hours ago TN
COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine

FDA Warns Public Against Using Unapproved Mouth Spray for COVID

6 hours ago TN
Siamruamjai Toyota ambulance in Thailand

113 people die on Thai roads in first 3 days of Songkran festival

16 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

General view of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Southern Thailand

Old woman with COVID falls to her death at Nakhon Si Thammarat hospital

9 mins ago TN
Serendipity Road Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Police Raid Cambodian Phone Scamming Gang to Rescue Captive Thai Workers

14 mins ago TN
Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Villager killed, 3 officers injured in two explosions in Pattani

26 mins ago TN
Pattaya Walking Street during daytime

Pattaya guards allegedly attack Italian man and Thai woman during street brawl between tourists

6 hours ago TN
Gold Plated Jewelry

Korat lone gold robber arrested in Pattaya

6 hours ago TN