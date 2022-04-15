FDA Warns Public Against Using Unapproved Mouth Spray for COVID









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about a mouth spray that claims to “catch and kill” the COVID-19 virus, saying the agency has never approved any product of such type.

According to FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai, the product in question – made from longan extract and advertised on online media – was registered as a cosmetic food supplement with no medical qualifications.

Weerachai stated that the FDA has never approved any mouth spray product that has the ability to stop or protect against the Covid virus.

