Thai Government Will Take Action against Individuals Spreading COVID-19 Fake News







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered responsible agencies, via his @prayutofficial Facebook page, to take action against individuals spreading fake news about COVID-19, which might cause public confusion during the pandemic.

His post came in response to social media rumors that Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination center would be shut down to prevent overcrowding.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

