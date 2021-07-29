  • July 29, 2021
Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 COVID Cases, 165 fatalities

Healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Public Health Ministry reported 165 more Covid-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



