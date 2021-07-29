  • July 29, 2021
Over 3,000 Private Clinics in Bangkok to Treat Mild COVID-19 Patients

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) is enlisting the help of more than 3,000 private clinics in Bangkok to treat the “green” group of mild COVID-19 sufferers.

NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadej Thammathach-Aree said the NHSO has invited the clinics to take part in delivering treatment to infected people in the home isolation program, as a rapid increase in caseloads, particularly among those in the green group or people showing few or no symptoms, has prompted authorities to seek more medical facilities.

