Infected elderly guard hangs himself in Nonthaburi while waiting for hospital bed
NONTHABURI: An elderly security guard infected with Covid-19 and waiting for a hospital bed hanged himself at his room in Bang Bua Thong district on Thursday morning.
Chao Singtor, 73, was found dead on the balcony of his fourth-floor room in the seven-storey Sombat Buri Condo building in tambon Bang Bua Thong.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST