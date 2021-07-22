Infected elderly guard hangs himself in Nonthaburi while waiting for hospital bed







NONTHABURI: An elderly security guard infected with Covid-19 and waiting for a hospital bed hanged himself at his room in Bang Bua Thong district on Thursday morning.

Chao Singtor, 73, was found dead on the balcony of his fourth-floor room in the seven-storey Sombat Buri Condo building in tambon Bang Bua Thong.

Wassayos Ngamkham

