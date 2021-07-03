3 months of semi-lockdown required to bring COVID pandemic under control: KKP Research







KKP Research, of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, has predicted that the latest COVID-19 outbreak will be longer than expected, due to the Delta variant, the slow imposition of lockdown measures and slow roll out of mass vaccinations, and that semi-lockdown measures will have to be in place for at least three months to ease the situation.

If the restrictive measures are kept in place for three months, this year’s GDP growth will drop to 0.5%, from the initial forecast of 1.5%. Although exports are improving, it is not enough to cushion the overall effects on this year’s economy and it is not expected that the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





