New high, 13,655 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday







Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day, according to the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Also, three bodies were found in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, two of whom tested positive for COVID-19 reported TNA news agency.

The Thai government reported 13,655 cases today, marking the second consecutive day with record numbers of infections as the country grapples with the worst wave of COVID to date.

Officials said Thursday that 87 people have died, bringing the total death toll to 3,697 since the pandemic began with more than 453,132 cases according to Bangkok Post.

A covid patient lies dead on street in Bangkok without a proper medical care. WTF Prayuth WTF https://t.co/moayhKzWt5 — 진기야 오래오래 응원 (@zhengaiix) July 20, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix, scheduled for October 15-17 in Buriram, has been suspended for the second consecutive year due to covid-19 restrictions, MotoGP organizers said Wednesday.

Thailand’s slow vaccine rollout sparks anger. Thai authorities have set a target of immunizing 70 percent of the residents of the capital, the epicenter of the third wave of the disease in the country, as soon as possible.

Under the contract signed with AstraZeneca, Thailand will receive a total of 61 million doses of the vaccine this year, said Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute (NVI) Director Nakorn Premsri.

More recently, AstraZeneca committed to providing Thailand with between five million and six million doses per month, which means the country must also seek other supply sources.

-Thailand News (TN)





