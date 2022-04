113 people have died and 853 others have been injured in 869 road accidents since Monday, during the first three days of this year’s Songkran festival, according to the Department of Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation.

30.51% of the accidents involved drunk driving and 30.21% involved speeding. Motorcycles were involved in 81.36% of the accidents, 7.10% involved pickup trucks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

