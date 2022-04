Drink driving and speeding are being blamed as the major causes as the tally of road accidents, injuries and deaths continues to climb through the Songkran holiday.

On Wednesday, there were 331 accidents across the country, up from 301 on Tuesday and 237 a day earlier, according to figures released on Thursday by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

