CCSA to Consider Proposal to Suspend Test & Go and Thailand Pass
BANGKOK (NNT) – A proposal to suspend the Test & Go scheme and Thailand Pass registration will be submitted to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) after the Songkran holidays to boost the tourism industry.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn stated that the proposal will be presented at the CCCSA meeting on April 22. If approved, the changes will most likely be effective on May 1. With the lifting of these restrictions, tourists will be able to enter the country using vaccine passports rather than having to wait for days for their documents to be approved.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand