April 14, 2022

Woman with knife allegedly chases after somtam vendor on Pattaya Beach Road

5 mins ago TN
Som Tum street food vendor

Som Tam street vendor in Si Songkhram, Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




A woman with a knife allegedly chased after a somtam vendor on Pattaya Beach Road Tuesday night (April 12th), alarming tourists, shop staff, and local residents.

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 11:30 P.M. on Pattaya Beach Road not far from Walking Street. They and The Pattaya News team arrived at the scene to find Mr. Kowit Kortawat, 40, and Ms. Umaphon Chayapit, 28, both somtam vendors, in a panic.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

TN

