Authorities deployed at Khaosan Road to enforce water splashing ban









Police, city officials and military personnel have been deployed at Khaosan Road in Bangkok today (Thursday) to enforce the water splashing restriction, imposed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the risk of mass COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, city officials have erected barriers at both ends of the road to screen visitors, starting at 1pm, to make sure that they do not bring water guns or other such items into the area. Rapid antigen test services will also be provided for those with a fever or other symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





