April 14, 2022

Authorities deployed at Khaosan Road to enforce water splashing ban

Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Songkran in Bangkok. Photo: Madeleine Deaton / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Police, city officials and military personnel have been deployed at Khaosan Road in Bangkok today (Thursday) to enforce the water splashing restriction, imposed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the risk of mass COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, city officials have erected barriers at both ends of the road to screen visitors, starting at 1pm, to make sure that they do not bring water guns or other such items into the area. Rapid antigen test services will also be provided for those with a fever or other symptoms.

