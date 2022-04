Prime Ministerial Conference on Decentralization to Local Government Organizations. Photo: Photographer attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand (H.E.Mr.Abhisit Vejjajiva) Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ / flickr.









Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi announced his immediate resignation from the party on Thursday to fight sexual harassment allegations.

Mr Prinn said he decided to relinquish all positions, including his membership, in the best interests of the party, and so he could apply himself to refuting the accusation, which he strongly denied.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts