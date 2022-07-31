Chumphon in Southern Thailand









Chumphon, the gateway to the south and the islands

Chumphon is a sea coast city parallel to the Gulf of Thailand. It is the gateway to other southern provinces. Along more than 200 kilometers of Chumphon’s seashore, there are many beautiful and picturesque beaches. Still maintaining the natural beauty, the province is best for those who seek relaxation in the natural and uniquely quiet atmosphere.

Historical documents state that Chumphon was continuously the locations of many communities since the pre-historic period, especially in the area near Tha Taphao River banks. Chumphon was also one of the leading trading centers of Siam (former name of Thailand).

Due to being the frontier city, the name Chumphon is believed to derive from Chumnumphon, which means the accumulation of forces. Whenever there were movements from the army, the soldiers would gather their forces here at this province.

The other source believed that it should be derived from a local plant named Maduea Chumphon due to its richness in this area. Therefore, naturally, this plant has become a symbol of the logo of Chumphon Province.

Boundary

North: Amphur Bang Saphan Noi of Prachuap Khiri Khan;

Amphur Bang Saphan Noi of Prachuap Khiri Khan; South: Amphur Tha Chana of Surat Thani;

Amphur Tha Chana of Surat Thani; East: Gulf of Thailand;

Gulf of Thailand; West: Ranong and Andaman Sea.

Chumphon is administratively divided into 8 Amphoe: Mueang Chumphon, Lang Suan, Sawi, Tha Sae, Lamae, Phato, Pathio, and Thung Tako.

Chumphon is plenty of natural resources for tourism

Chumphon Province is located in the most upper part of Southern Thailand. It is known as the gateway to the southern border towns. Chumphon has been able to maintain plenty of natural resources for tourism which have been untouched by the tourists and unspoiled by the time. Chumphon is an elongated province with 220 kilometers (137 mi) of coastline offering many fine-sand beaches and attractive offshore islands. There are plenty of opportunities for sunbathing, swimming, yachting, paragliding, diving and snorkeling.

