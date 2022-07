Eight women were injured when the car in which they were travelling flipped over inside the Kaset tunnel in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district early this morning (Sunday).

Bang Khen police said that there were eight women in the white vehicle, including the driver, as they were heading towards Ngamwongwan Road from Kaset Nawamin Road,where they had visited a nightspot.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

